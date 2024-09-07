Manipur: Prohibitory orders clamped after 5 killed in fresh violence

The Jiribam district administration in Manipur issued prohibitory orders, restricting assembly of more than five people and carrying of arms and ammunition, after five persons were killed in fresh violence on Saturday. Police personnel and locals stand near the remains of a missile after it struck in Manipur’s Moirang on Friday. (REUTERS)

The restrictions will remain in force until further directions, according to an order issued by Jiribam district magistrate Krishna Kumar.

Five persons were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, where a gunfight was reported between two parties after a senior citizen was shot dead on Saturday.

Inspector general of police (intelligence) K Kabib said, “Today early morning, suspected Kuki militants attacked Nunhchappi village under Jiribam district in which one senior citizen was killed. The citizen has been identified as Y Kulendra Singha (63).”

As the armed miscreants continued firing at Rasidpur , village volunteers confronted them, during which one B LakhiKumar Sharma (41) of Dibong Khunou, Jiribam got killed, said Kabib, who was accompanied by IGP(Administration) K Jayanta while briefing the media in Imphal on Saturday.

Jiribam superintendent of police (SP) rushed to the spot with his team, but they were fired upon while reaching the spot, Kabib said. “The police team retaliated and controlled the firing. Later, while searching the areas, three bodies of suspected miscreants were found,” he said.

The identities of the three bodies are yet to be established till the filing of the report.

The IGP said senior police officers were on the ground were closely monitoring the security situations. He said that an Army chopper was deployed to conduct “surveillance and patrolling.” “Combing operations are intensified in suspected areas in hills and valleys to prevent long range rocket attacks,” he added.

Participating in the press briefing, Jayenta also appealed to the general public to cooperate with the security forces to maintene law and order in the state. He also cautioned that any miscreants trying to interfere/loot arms from security will be dealt with seriously as per law.

On Friday afternoon, an elderly person RK Rabei (78) of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai was killed and five others including a 13-year-old girl injured in a suspected locally made long range rocket-bomb attack by suspected Kuki militants at Moirang, a thickly populated lakeside town in Manipur’s Bishnupur.

Anti-drone system is also deployed to repel the rogue drone while the social media monitoring cell has been strengthened to check instigators of violence, police officers said.

It may be mentioned that in an unprecedented attack in Koutruk village in Manipur’s Imphal West District on September 1, alleged Kuki militants had deployed numerous RPGs using high tech drones in which one lady civilian died and several others including three police personnel were injured.

A similar bomb attack using drones was also reported at Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, Imphal West district, on the following day (September 2) wherein three civilians, including a 22-year-old girl, were injured.

Meanwhile, normal life in the state, particularly the business activities in Imphal, was affected after the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity called for an indefinite public curfew from Friday. The committee urged the people to remain indoors, claiming “the government failed to provide security to the common people.”