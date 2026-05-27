Manipur raids: Five militants arrested, arms and explosives seized

Security forces have arrested five militants belonging to multiple banned underground outfits, including a juvenile, in separate operations across Manipur, while recovering a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts, officials said on Wednesday. Security forces with the seized arms and ammunition in Manipur. (HT Photo)

During an operation conducted at Mayai Leikai Keithel near Forest Gate under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district, security forces arrested two cadres linked to the banned Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army and National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).

The arrested persons were identified as Changubam Nganba Meitei alias Meiraba alias Thoiba, 21, from Khanarok Mayai Leikai in Imphal, who belongs to the RPF/PLA, and a juvenile active cadre of the NRFM.

In another operation conducted on Tuesday, security forces arrested three more cadres linked to the RPF/PLA and one cadre of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from different locations.

Officials said Waikhom Shanta Singh alias Torbot, 32, of Sabungkhok Mamang Leikai, was arrested from the Nongada Kameng area under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.

A self-styled captain of the same outfit, identified as Ayekpam Dharmendra Singh, 48, alias Dhamen alias Thawanthaba alias Kunjo alias Brojen alias Thawailakpa, originally from Kakwa Makha Nameirakpam Leikai in Imphal West district and currently residing at Kiyamgei Shantipur Mayai Leikai in Imphal East, was also arrested from his residence under Irilbung police station.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces arrested PREPAK cadre Thingujam Gulapi Singh, 45, of Ningomthong Sairom Leirak in Imphal East district, from the Kakwa Lilando Lampak area under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, during search and area domination operations in vulnerable fringe areas, security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from Hengkot village under Churachandpur police station on Tuesday.

The recovered items included an MK-II rifle with magazine, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, a country-made .22 sniper rifle, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a country-made lathode launcher, officials said in a statement.

In another operation conducted under Litan police station in Ukhrul district, security forces destroyed one illegal bunker at Patleijang village and two others at Roudei (T M Kasom) village.

Security personnel also seized an IED weighing around 5 kg and two Pompi guns during the operation.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic unrest since May 3, 2023, in violence that has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people.