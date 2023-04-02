Home / Cities / Others / Manipur reports new Covid-19 case after almost 3-month gap

Manipur reports new Covid-19 case after almost 3-month gap

BySobhapati Samom
Apr 02, 2023 03:36 PM IST

The state reported new positive cases after 17 samples collected from five districts were sent for testing, taking the state’s total infection tally to 1,39,925

Manipur on Saturday reported a new Covid-19 positive case after a gap of almost three months, state health officials said.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur is 1,37,775 (Representative Photo)
The total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur is 1,37,775 (Representative Photo)

“Today, after a long gap since 3rd January 2023, a first-year PG student of JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences) has been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive,” said health department spokesperson Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang.

“He has had two doses of Covid vaccine. Due containment measures have been taken up,” he added.

The state reported new positive cases after 17 samples collected from five districts were sent for testing, taking the state’s total infection tally to 1,39,925.

Also Read: Active Covid cases cross 350 in U.P., 11 more test positive in Lucknow

The total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur is 1,37,775. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%, the government official said.

Meanwhile, the number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered on March 31, 2023, is five, as per the state’s official record. The cumulative doses are 32,69,105(1st dose 1,64,9470,2nd dose 1,33,9219 and precautionary dose 2,80,416).

It may be mentioned that the first Covid-19 positive case in Manipur was reported on March 24, 2020, while the first death case due to the pandemic was reported on July 29 the same year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 manipur pandemic testing recovery rate + 3 more
covid-19 manipur pandemic testing recovery rate + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out