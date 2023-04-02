Manipur reports new Covid-19 case after almost 3-month gap

Manipur on Saturday reported a new Covid-19 positive case after a gap of almost three months, state health officials said. The total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur is 1,37,775 (Representative Photo)

“Today, after a long gap since 3rd January 2023, a first-year PG student of JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences) has been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive,” said health department spokesperson Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang.

“He has had two doses of Covid vaccine. Due containment measures have been taken up,” he added.

The state reported new positive cases after 17 samples collected from five districts were sent for testing, taking the state’s total infection tally to 1,39,925.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur is 1,37,775. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%, the government official said.

Meanwhile, the number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered on March 31, 2023, is five, as per the state’s official record. The cumulative doses are 32,69,105(1st dose 1,64,9470,2nd dose 1,33,9219 and precautionary dose 2,80,416).

It may be mentioned that the first Covid-19 positive case in Manipur was reported on March 24, 2020, while the first death case due to the pandemic was reported on July 29 the same year.