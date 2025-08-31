Manipur: TV journalist shot while covering festival in Senapati, out of danger

IMPHAL: A reporter of Nagaland-based HornbillTV sustained bullet injuries after being attacked by armed miscreants while covering the ‘Zinnia Flower Festival’ or ‘Cherry Blossom Festival’ in Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday evening. The Manipur police said a pressurised air rifle suspected to have been used in the attack was recovered from the site. (Representational image)

Police have identified the injured journalist as Dip Saikia, who was on assignment at Laii village when the incident occurred around 4 pm. Unknown assailants allegedly opened fire, hitting him in the right leg and under the armpit.

Saikia was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital in Senapati for first aid before being shifted to Nagaland for further treatment. According to Senapati district hospital authorities, he is now out of danger.

The Manipur Police said a case has been registered at the police station concerned, and a pressurised air rifle suspected to have been used in the attack was recovered from the site. “Police have identified the culprit and a team is on its way to arrest the alleged culprits; however, the reason for committing the crime is yet to be ascertained,” a senior officer from Senapati district police said.

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from HornbillTV, which described the attack as “shocking and reprehensible.” In a statement, the channel said the assault was not only on Saikia but also a direct attack on press freedom and democratic values.

“Journalists serve as the eyes and ears of the public, often risking their lives to bring truth to light. The shooting of Mr. Saikia while he was covering a cultural event is an assault on the democratic values we uphold,” HornbillTV said.

The channel urged the governments of Nagaland and Manipur, along with law enforcement agencies, to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. It also expressed solidarity with Saikia’s family and wished him a speedy recovery, asserting that violence has no place in a democratic society.