Manipur: Women’s body urges governor for ‘free movement’ on NH-2

A team of women's body, Imagi Meira, which marched in a rally to clear National Highway-2 (Imphal–Dimapur) following the central government's announcement on free movement of commuters and essential goods, has set a 10-day deadline for governor of Manipur for ten days to materialise the announcement of the government.

Convenor of the women’s body, Th. Sujata made the announcement on Sunday in Imphal after they were stopped by security forces while attempting to cross Kangpokpi, a Kuki-dominated district, on Saturday for safe passage of people from the Meitei community along the highway.

The central government, in a significant decision during a tripartite meeting among representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Manipur government and Kuki bodies on September 4, stated that the Kuki bodies agreed to open the NH-2 for free movement of commuters and essential goods. The Kuki body, Kuki Zomi Council (KZC), during the talk, also committed to cooperate with security forces deployed by the government to maintain peace along the highway.

Sujata said since the Manipur violence erupted, Meitei communities have been refraining from moving along the national highways, especially along NH-2, which has been a lifeline of the people of Manipur.

“Following the extension of Suspension of Operation with the Kuki militants with the agreement of free movement, we tried to cross the Kangpokpi district, we were blocked by security forces and told that the security forces have no written order allowing Meitei communities to cross the security check post installed at Kanglatongbi, which is located between Imphal West and Kangpokpi district”, she said.

“Failure to materialise the demand of free movement will lead to intensified forms of agitation at will”, she said.