Panaji, The Goa Maritime Officers Association has appealed to the government to establish a Mercantile Marine Department office at Vasco in the state, saying the facility's absence forces seafarers to travel outside Goa for essential certification and examination services. Maritime officers seek Mercantile Marine Department office in Goa

A delegation of the association met Ports Minister Digambar Kamat in the Goa assembly complex on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum outlining key demands, aimed at strengthening maritime infrastructure and improving services for the seafaring community, GMOA said in a release.

Vasco is a port town in South Goa.

The main objectives of MMDs are to administer the various merchant shipping laws and rules relating to the safety of ships and life at sea, registration of ships, tonnage measurement, crew accommodation, safety construction and handle other shipping aspects.

Currently, MMD field offices are located in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and a few other places.

The association said that establishing a Mercantile Marine Department office in Vasco would help streamline processes such as issuance of continuous discharge certificates, dangerous cargo endorsements and conduct of maritime examinations, which currently require maritime officers and seafarers from Goa to travel to other states.

The delegation also proposed setting up a Goa Maritime Bhavan and Maritime Convention Centre in Salcete taluka, South Goa, which would function as a hub for maritime activities, training programmes, professional development and industry engagement, the release said.

Kamat acknowledged the concerns raised by the association and appreciated the efforts of the maritime fraternity in highlighting issues faced by seafarers in the state.

He assured the delegation that the government would support initiatives aimed at strengthening the maritime sector and benefiting maritime professionals in Goa, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.