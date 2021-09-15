Home / Cities / Others / Markfed to sell its products at 5,000 PDS depots in Himachal
Marked products will now find place at 5,000 PDS outlets of Himachal. (HT Photo)
Marked products will now find place at 5,000 PDS outlets of Himachal. (HT Photo)
others

Markfed to sell its products at 5,000 PDS depots in Himachal

Chandigarh Markfed on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government to sell its products at 5,000 public distribution system (PDS) depots in the state
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Chandigarh Markfed on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government to sell its products at 5,000 public distribution system (PDS) depots in the state. The MoU was inked at a meeting held in Shimla, regarding making available different products of Markfed and Sugarfed to Himachal Pradesh for PDS. Food and civil supplies secretary, HP, Paul Rasu, registrar, cooperative societies, Punjab, Vikas Garg and Markfed MD Varun Roojam were among those present. Earlier, cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had met HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and offered to supply products of the state’s cooperative institutions to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.