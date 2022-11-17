Home / Cities / Others / Marriage fraud in Ludhiana: 2 Haryana men duped of 1L

Marriage fraud in Ludhiana: 2 Haryana men duped of 1L

Haryana men were duped by a Ludhiana man claiming to be a matchmaker on the pretext of making them meet potential brides

Station house officer at Division Number 5 police station, Ludhiana, Balwinder Kaur, said they have learnt during investigation that the accused, who duped Haryana men, resides in Dhandari area. (HT FILE)
Two men from Haryana were duped of 50,000 each by a man claiming to be a matchmaker on the pretext of making them meet potential brides.

The accused has been identified as Raju. Station house officer at Division Number 5 police station, Balwinder Kaur, said they have learnt during investigation that the accused resides in Dhandari area.

Two of the victims, Manish and Arvind, who are residents of Rohtak in Haryana, said the accused had also duped another Haryana man of 50,000, but he didn’t lodge a complaint.

Manish told police that Raju had met his brother-in-law around four months ago and told him that he knows an “ashram” who are into fixing marriages of girls and there are three girls who are looking for grooms.

“Raju had called three of us to Ludhiana where he had arranged rooms for us at a hotel near bus stand. Later, he called us to mini secretariat and took 50,000 each from us as registration fee. But, he didn’t return,” they said.

