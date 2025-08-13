Mathura gears up for three-day ‘Sri Krishna Janmotsav’

The three-day ‘Sri Krishna Janmotsav’ will kick off at 3 pm on August 15 and run through August 17 with the main festivities on August 16, marking the Janmasthmi festival. In the sacred city of Lord Krishna’s birth, celebrations will unfold across five mega stages and 21 smaller ones, featuring performances by 400 folk artists. The event is being organised by the UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. Additional Director General (ADG) Agra Zone Anupam Kulshrestha reviewed the arrangement at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Additional director general (ADG) Agra Zone Anupam Kulshrestha accompanied by commissioner Agra division Shailendra Kumar, IG Agra Range, DM and SSP Mathura on Tuesday reviewed the arrangement at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

“These events will run from 12 noon to 7 pm on August 15 and 16, and from 10 am to 1 pm on August 17. Apart from Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, other mega stages include the Panchjanya Auditorium, which will host programmes from 2 pm to 7 pm on August 16 and 17, and the Chaurasi Khamba Temple in Mahawan, where events will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on August 17,” said Shyam Bahadur Singh, CEO of the UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Similar large-scale presentations will also be held at Baldev Temple and the Geeta Shodh Sansthan in Vrindavan. These celebrations will culminate with ‘Nandotsav’, a traditional event organised at Nandgaon—the village where Lord Krishna was taken after his birth and where he spent his childhood.

“Folk performances based on ‘raas’, ‘bhajan’, ‘nritya’ will be held at 21 smaller stages set across Mathura. Street performer groups playing be, damru, dhap, dhol, and sarangi will be another highlight in the Braj over the three days, with the main attraction being a grand ‘Shobhayatra’ in the area around Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi,” stated CEO.

Preparations are in full swing at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi for the celebrations on August 16. Devotees can have darshan from 5:30 am on Saturday until 1:30 am Sunday, said Kapil Sharma, secretary of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan, and member Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi.

This year’s celebrations will also honour the Indian Army’s recent Operation Sindoor, with the pushp-bangla, or the floral throne where Lord Krishna’s idol will be placed, has been named “Sindoor Pushp Bangla”.