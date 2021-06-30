Max temp in Pune 2 deg warmer than normal as monsoon on a break

PUNE With the monsoon on a break in Pune city, the maximum temperature during the day is 2 degrees warmer than normal, for this time of the year.

On Wednesday, Shivajinagar reported a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees warmer than normal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature recorded was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees cooler than normal as per IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that the monsoon is not active over Pune and Maharashtra.

“Also, moisture level and cloud cover has reduced. As a result, IMD is issuing forecasts for very light or light rainfall. Because of all these factors, natural insulation has increased. And the heat load has increased resulting in warmer days. Over Maharashtra, there is some moisture due to the westerlies, but not much. Such weather may continue in the coming days as well,” said Kashyapi.

Across Maharashtra, the highest maximum temperature reported on Wednesday was 37.3 degrees Celsius at Akola, and the lowest minimum temperature reported was 17.5 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.

IMD officials said that the Southwest monsoon has not made any progress since June 19. It is likely to get active by July 7 in most parts of the country, including Maharashtra.

“Since June 19, there has not been any progress of the monsoon. It was due to impact mid-latitude westerly winds and absence of formation of low pressure system over North Bay of Bengal,” said IMD officials.

Flu season upon us: doc

Doctors suggest that the seasonal flu may be about due to this temperature difference. Dr Sai Waghmare said, “There is a sharp change in day and night temperatures. Many suffer from seasonal flu and fever. Patients of asthma and joint pains can suffer more than others due to the cloudy weather. A good way to keep oneself away from these seasonal infections is to keep immunity up,” said Dr Waghmare.

She added that a wholesome diet along with regular dedicated exercise can keep infection at bay.