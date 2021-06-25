Chandigarh tricity reports single daily death after 3 months

Only one Covid-19 death was reported in the tricity on Thursday with Chandigarh and Panchkula logging zero deaths. The last time that the three cities had reported a single death was on March 19.

Chandigarh has reported zero deaths for the second time in three days while in Panchkula, it is for the second consecutive day that the virus has not claimed any life.

19 new infections in UT

The UT health department on Thursday reported 19 fresh infections of Covid-19, taking the cumulative count to 61,542. On Wednesday, 43 cases and one death had been reported in the city. At 1.1%, the daily positivity rate also dipped on Thursday against 2.2% on Wednesday.

Mohali reports 28 positive cases, one death

The district on Thursday reported 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, which took the total count since the outbreak last year to 68,123. One more death took the toll to 1,044.

Out of the total 28 positive cases, nine each are from Mohali and Dhakoli, one each from Dera Bassi and Kurali, four from Kharar and two each from Lalru and Banur.

Meanwhile, 36 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 360 and the number recoveries to 66,734.

10 cases in P’kula

Ten fresh cases were reported from Panchkula on Thursday, which took the cumulative count in the district to 30, 550. So far, 30,108 patients in the district have successfully recovered while 372 have lost their lives. The district now has 70 active cases.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said there has been a significant dip in infections in the district. Over the last 10 days, the number of new cases in the district has remained below 10 and there was also a day when no new case was reported.

He said vaccination is key to fighting the pandemic. “As a result of awareness drives, people are coming forward and getting vaccinated,” said the DC. He also appealed to the people to not drop guard amid the dipping cases.