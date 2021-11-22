‘May think about it’: Athawale hints at possibility of Centre mull over MSP law

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday appealed to the farmers to end their movement and go back to their homes because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision to withdraw the three agri laws. The process to repeal three laws will be completed in the coming session of Parliament starting from November 29.

Athawale is the president of the Republic Party of India (Athawale), an ally of the BJP.

He said that government will hold a dialogue with farmers regarding their demand for law on MSP and thereafter may positively think over it.

Athawale was addressing a press conference in Varanasi. He said that the government brought the three agri laws in the interest of the farmers. The government held 12 rounds of dialogue with the farmers and tried to convince them that the agri laws were in their interest and the amendments the farmers want would be made in the laws.

Athawale said during the dialogues, the farmers were told that if the laws were withdrawn, it would create a problem for the government to decide in future and Parliament would face problems in making new laws in future. Whenever new law will be made, there might be a movement against it by some people if they didn’t like it but the farmers were adamant on their demand to withdraw the laws. In view of their demands, PM Modi announced to withdraw three laws.

“The farmers should end their movement and go back to their homes because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision to withdraw the three agri laws on November 19,” said Athawale. He said that the farmers should vacate the borders.

Asked about the government’s stand on farmers demand to make a law on MSP, Athawale said, “the government will hold a dialogue with the farmers regarding the matter (law on MSP) and thereafter may positively think about it.”

Athawale said that he will contest assembly elections in UP in alliance with the BJP. His party RPI will contest at least 10 seats.

He said that the opposition parties deliberately hold such discussion that the BJP government may change the Constitution to give a jolt to Dalit reservation. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati hold such talks. This is a false allegation by the opposition parties. There is no threat to the right of reservation of Dalits (Scheduled Castes). The right of reservation of Dalits is fully safe in the BJP government.

Athawale said, “I want to ask from BSP chief Mayawati if the BJP is a party which wants to change the Constitution, then how come a BSP chief became the CM of Uttar Pradesh thrice with the support of the BJP?”

Athawale said that the BJP is fully protecting the right of the reservation for Dalits. PM Modi is protecting the Constitution, therefore, I am with PM Modi.

Athahwale said that his party, the Republic Party of India (Athawale), will expand in UP and take back its base from the Bahujan Samaj Party.