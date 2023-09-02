Now, Mayawati foresees early polls, vows to strengthen BSP

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday appeared to be in alignment with leaders of the INDIA alliance as she too predicted that the incumbent Narendra Modi government at the Centre could opt for early elections. Earlier, similar statements were made by leaders of the INDIA alliance as well. Mayawati (HT File)

“In light of the possibility of early general elections, the BSP held a meeting to fortify the party’s organisation on Saturday. During this meeting, the party also reviewed potential candidates for Uttarakhand. A similar meeting for Uttar Pradesh has already taken place, and this pattern will be replicated for each state,” said the BSP chief, who has announced plans to remain unaligned with either the BJP-led NDA or the Congress-led Indian alliance and go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This is the first time that Mayawati, who has often been labeled by the opposition as the BJP’s ‘B’ team, has suggested the possibility of early polls, a stance previously taken by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and backed by CPI (ML) leader Dipankar and BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra.

“The BSP is conducting these meetings. The party adheres to a certain discipline and operates accordingly. It is indeed true that the possibility of early polls has been discussed in some quarters. Regardless of when the elections take place, the BSP is prepared to face the electorate,” stated a BSP leader.

Notably, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recently echoed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s theory of early polls. “The timing of the Lok Sabha elections remains uncertain, but it is not obligatory for them to be held next year alone. It is conceivable that they could occur ahead of schedule, even within this year,” Kumar remarked.

However, Mayawati has not yet commented on the Centre’s decision to establish a committee under former President Ramnath Kovind to explore the ‘one-nation, one-election’ initiative. Instead, she expressed concern over a disgraceful incident in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, where a tribal woman was disrobed and paraded by some individuals, including her husband.

“I wonder why state governments are unable to take stringent measures to curb such incidents,” she said, referring to her four tenures as chief minister—a period during which she consistently maintained that law and order were ‘exemplary.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON