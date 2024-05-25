Mayawati says all political parties patronised capitalists, except BSP

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Saturday that all political parties except the BSP had patronised capitalist forces for vested interests. She said that the electoral bond report had established the fact that BSP was the only party that had not received any contribution from capitalists and industrialists. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

Mayawati was addressing an election meeting at Champa Devi Park in Gorakhpur in favour of party candidate Javed Simnani from Gorakhpur and five other candidates who are in fray from five other parliamentary constituencies of Gorakhpur division.

She said all political parties were concerned about the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, while putting on hold the recruitment of over 32 lakh posts in various government departments to dilute reservation norms. She condemned the SP for scrapping reservation in promotion during its regime.

Mayawati blamed the Congress for following wrong policies and predicted that the NDA would not be able to retain power after the election due to its insensitive attitude towards suffering of the poor who had become poorer.

She also raised the issue of alleged atrocities committed on minorities in the guise of Hindutva and appealed to people to vote for BSP candidates for the welfare of marginalised sections.

Mayawati asserted that free ration to people was not from the pocket of BJP and RSS but it was from the taxes people paid. She termed the manifesto of BJP and Congress a pile of false promises.