Meghalaya HSSLC results to be announced on May 9

ByDavid Laitphlang
May 07, 2023 08:38 PM IST

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the date for the release of class 12th results. According to the official notification, results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) science, commerce and vocational streams will be out on May 9.

(Representative Photo)
The notice further informed that the results booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in and that they may ba accessed from www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.result.shiksha and www.jagranjosh.com

