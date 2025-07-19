MCG fast-tracks 2 crore Bandhwari infra upgarde

In a major push to resolve long-standing environmental concerns at the Bandhwari landfill, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has expedited infrastructure work at the site, including installation of view cutters, construction of a concrete road, and measures to manage leachate flow. Officials said that visible transformation is expected at the site in the coming days as daily inspections are being conducted by Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and senior officers. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has expedited infrastructure work at the site. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The ₹2 crore civil infrastructure project—which includes a boundary wall, drainage, and visual shielding—was launched on July 14. The first priority has been given to the erection of view cutters along the landfill perimeter to block the view of towering legacy waste heaps from the Gurugram-Faridabad road, said officials aware of the matter.

“Infrastructure upgrades at Bandhwari are being treated with top priority. Our aim is to resolve both visibility and contamination issues, while streamlining logistics for daily waste operations,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. “We are working round-the-clock to meet the expectations of the NGT and our citizens.”

Meanwhile, the MCG has removed a large amount of leachate and roadside waste, shifting it inside the landfill area. This operation was carried out overnight on July 17 and July 18 and a new access road has also been carved within the site to ensure that garbage trucks do not spill waste on the public road. To manage the large volumes of leachate generated on-site, tankers have begun transporting the wastewater to the nearest sewage treatment plant (STP). A ₹63 lakh proposal to streamline this process has been prepared and will be opened for tendering shortly.

The MCG has also approved a ₹2.45 crore plan for a 15-metre-wide, 400-metre-long cement concrete (CC) road adjacent to the view cutter, which will support heavy vehicle movement and include an RCC drain to control leachate spread. Administrative and technical sanctions were granted on July 17, and the tender was floated on July 18. Opening of bids are scheduled for July 29.

To address traffic congestion caused by long queues of garbage trucks, a proposal is under review to install an additional weighbridge (dharam kanta) at the site, improving vehicle movement through both gates. Electric supply has also been stabilised and the site is now under constant surveillance with 32 CCTV cameras linked to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) system.

According to chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, the landfill clean-up is being handled as a high-priority urban mission. Executive engineer Sandeep Sihag, along with assistant engineers RK Mongia and Sumit Kumar, and junior engineer Sunil Kumar, are carrying out daily on-ground supervision to ensure swift progress.

Officials said that these efforts represent a critical phase in Gurugram’s commitment to long-term environmental restoration and public health protection.