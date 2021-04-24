Medicine trader shot dead in drug wholesale hub

PATNA

A medical store owner in Patna was shot dead and his employee critically injured on Saturday, allegedly by another store owner, at Govind Mitra road, the wholesale hub for medicines in the state capital.

The police have recovered three empty cartridges from the crime scene.

According to police, the reason behind the incident is said to be a dispute between two shopkeepers over black- marketing of premium drugs.

The deceased, Rajnish Kumar Sinha, a resident of Danapur, had been running a medical store for the last decade. Around noon, he and his employee Sunny were busy at work when Sonu Kumar Gupta, who also owns a medical store, appeared and allegedly opened fire at them. Sinha succumbed on way to the PMCH while Sunny is battling for life.

In a CCTV footage, Sonu is seen pulling down shutters of his shop and fleeing on his motorcycle.

Following the incident, tension gripped the area. Senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma visited the spot and pacified angry locals.

Eyewitnesses said Sonu first had a scuffle with Sinha before he fired at him.

The SSP said a case had been lodged against the accused and police were trying to nab him.

The security has been tightened in the GM Road and extra force has been deployed after the incident, police said.