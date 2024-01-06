Meerut farmer who attempted self-immolation succumbs to burns

MEERUT FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, an Indian farmer works in his paddy field. (AP)

A 55-year-old farmer from Alipur Morna village, who self-immolated outside the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office in Mawana tehsil on Friday, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital on Saturday evening.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The farmer, Jagbeer Singh, was distressed after the forest department confiscated his farmland, declaring it illegally occupied, and destroyed the crop of wheat sown on it.

On Friday, he arrived at the SDM office of Mawana tehsil to set himself on fire after dousing himself in petrol, resulting in 70% burn injuries. He was promptly taken to the community health centre, and due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to a private nursing home in Meerut.

Kamlesh Bahadur, SP (rural) of Meerut, confirmed that farmer Jagbeer Singh died during treatment on Saturday.

The farmer’s death sent shockwaves through the village, and enraged villagers demanded action against the officials and staff of the forest department who allegedly provoked the farmer to take such a drastic step that ultimately claimed his life.

Meanwhile, Jagbeer’s younger son, Akash, climbed a tower in the village and threatened to end his life if justice was not served to his family. Police officials and SDM of Mawana, Akhilesh Yadav, reached the village and persuaded him to descend.

Minister in the state government and MLA from Hastinapur, Dinesh Khastik and Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan visited the village. They also met with grieving family members and assured them of justice.

meanwhile, additional forces have been deployed in the village, with SP (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur, circle officer, and SDM Akhilesh Yadav camping in the village to defuse tension by engaging in discussions with villagers and family members.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress shared their comments on X, stating that farmers are not receiving justice under the BJP rule.