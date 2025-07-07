Meerut gets India’s first disease-free hub for horses

India has achieved a significant milestone with the establishment of the country’s first Equine Disease-Free Compartment (EDFC) at the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre & College in Meerut Cantonment, Uttar Pradesh. (File pic for representation only)

This facility has received official recognition from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), a crucial step toward integrating Indian sport horses into global equestrian events, according to RVC and a Press Information Bureau release.

This initiative is driven by a collaborative effort involving the department of animal husbandry and dairying, the Ministry of Defence, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), and the Uttar Pradesh government. The development ensures compliance with international standards through rigorous biosecurity and veterinary protocols.

An Equine Disease-Free Compartment (EDFC) is like a highly protected, super-clean bubble or special zone specifically for horses that allows them to move around for sports, breeding, or trade without the usual worries about spreading or catching serious diseases.

EDFC has been certified free from several major equine diseases, including Equine Infectious Anemia, Equine Influenza, Equine Piroplasmosis, Glanders, and Surra. Additionally, India has maintained a disease-free status for African Horse Sickness since 2014, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The certification will enable Indian sport horses and riders to compete internationally, a milestone that was previously limited due to disease-related restrictions. It also significantly boosts India’s prospects in the equine trade, breeding and sports sectors.

“This recognition not only paves the way for international participation but also aligns with India’s long-term strategy to strengthen animal health systems using science-based, globally accepted practices,” said a senior official from the ministry.

The establishment of the EDFC is part of a broader national movement toward creating disease-free compartments in various sectors. India is also working on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Free Compartments to ensure the safe export of poultry products.

With this achievement, officials said, India positions itself as an emerging leader in implementing internationally harmonised animal health systems, reinforcing its commitment to safe global trade, veterinary excellence, and the promotion of elite equestrian sports.