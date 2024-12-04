Meerut man in Saudi Arabia awarded death penalty

A court in Saudi Arabia has awarded capital punishment to Mohd Zaid, 36, originally a resident of Rachauti village of Mundali police station area of the district, on charges of drug trafficking. Mohd Zaid (HT Photo)

Zaid has been languishing in Jeddah Central Jail since January 15, 2023, after he was charged with drug trafficking.

Mundali police, on Tuesday, served a notice/information to the family in Rachauti village, which came as a huge shock to his family. The notice reads that if they (family members) want to plead, they can contact the interior ministry and court of Saudi Arabia.

The notice further reads that Zaid has been lodged in Jeddah Central Jail, Saudi Arabia since January 15, 2023, after he was accused of drug trafficking. Hearing of the case was held in the criminal court in Mecca, where Zaid was sentenced to death.

Circle officer, Kithaur area, Pramod Kumar Singh, confirmed that the police had met Zaid’s family and had them receive the notice.

Zaid’s younger brother Mohd Saad said that Zaid had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2018 and worked as a driver in a company. He met with an accident and a local policeman kept him as driver in exchange for food and other daily requirements.

Saad said that his brother was framed in false cases after he insisted that his employer allow him to return to India.