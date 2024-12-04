Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meerut man in Saudi Arabia awarded death penalty

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Dec 04, 2024 08:47 PM IST

Zaid has been languishing in Jeddah Central Jail since January 15, 2023, after he was charged with drug trafficking

A court in Saudi Arabia has awarded capital punishment to Mohd Zaid, 36, originally a resident of Rachauti village of Mundali police station area of the district, on charges of drug trafficking.

Mohd Zaid (HT Photo)
Mohd Zaid (HT Photo)

Zaid has been languishing in Jeddah Central Jail since January 15, 2023, after he was charged with drug trafficking.

Mundali police, on Tuesday, served a notice/information to the family in Rachauti village, which came as a huge shock to his family. The notice reads that if they (family members) want to plead, they can contact the interior ministry and court of Saudi Arabia.

The notice further reads that Zaid has been lodged in Jeddah Central Jail, Saudi Arabia since January 15, 2023, after he was accused of drug trafficking. Hearing of the case was held in the criminal court in Mecca, where Zaid was sentenced to death.

Circle officer, Kithaur area, Pramod Kumar Singh, confirmed that the police had met Zaid’s family and had them receive the notice.

Zaid’s younger brother Mohd Saad said that Zaid had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2018 and worked as a driver in a company. He met with an accident and a local policeman kept him as driver in exchange for food and other daily requirements.

Saad said that his brother was framed in false cases after he insisted that his employer allow him to return to India.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On