Meghalaya: Curfew extended in West Garo Hills over GHADC poll violence

Curfew remained in force in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on Monday as the political crisis in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) of Meghalaya continued to affect the state. Security forces remain deployed in sensitive locations as authorities continue efforts to restore stability in the region. (Image sourced from Meghalaya Daily)

The development comes a day after chief executive member (CEM) Albinush R Marak resigned from office on “moral grounds”, hours before a special council session summoned by the Governor to consider a no-confidence motion against the Executive Committee.

In his resignation letter dated March 16 addressed to the GHADC chairman, Marak said he was stepping down after learning that 21 members of the council had decided to bring a motion of no confidence against his leadership.

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“In a democratic institution, the confidence of the majority of the members is essential for the proper functioning of the Executive Committee,” Marak said in the letter.

He added that it would be appropriate to step aside rather than continue in office without the support of the majority.

“On moral grounds, I consider it proper and appropriate to step down from the office of the Chief Executive Member,” he wrote, while asserting that his commitment to public service would continue.

The resignation comes after Governor CH Vijayashankar summoned a special session of the GHADC on March 16 following a petition seeking a vote of no confidence against the Executive Committee.

The violence, which broke out during the GHADC nomination process earlier this month over the participation of non-tribal candidates, has already claimed two lives and caused widespread damage to shops and commercial establishments in Tura and surrounding areas.

Security forces remain deployed in sensitive locations as authorities continue efforts to restore stability across the Garo Hills region.

FIR against ex-MLA

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR by former North Tura legislator John Leslee Sangma against former Phulbari MLA and ex-MDC SG Esmatur Mominin for his alleged role in the communal violence that erupted in parts of the Garo Hills during the recent unrest linked to the GHADC election controversy.

According to officials, the case relates to statements allegedly capable of provoking hostility between communities and aggravating tensions in the already volatile plains belt areas of West Garo Hills.