Meghalaya high court gets bomb threat via email, 2nd this year

SHILLONG: Security has been tightened at the Meghalaya high court following a bomb threat received via email on Tuesday. Police said the bomb disposal squad checked the high court premises.

This is the second time this year that such a threat was received against the high court. An email on January 6 this year warned of a potential bomb explosion in the court complex.

“Security measures were heightened at and around the high court in response to a threat issued through an email to the court authority,” a senior East Khasi Hills police officer said.

A full-fledged security drill was conducted with personnel of the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Meghalaya Police K9 team. The threat was declared a hoax after security personnel cleared the building.

A senior police officer later said the threat email was being investigated by the relevant agency within the force.