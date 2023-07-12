Meghalaya minister escapes machete attack, assailant arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking Meghalaya cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh with a machete and pelting stones at her residence on Tuesday night, police said. The incident took place around 7:30pm, said police, adding minister Lyngdoh escaped unhurt while the security outside her house has been beefed up. Meghalaya cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh (HT Photo)

Police have identified the assailant as one Teibor Lyting, 46, a resident of Kharmalki in the capital Shillong. According to the people familiar with the matter, Lyting works as a daily labourer and porter and lives alone.

Narrating the machete incident, the minister claimed she was attacked by a man while she, along with her husband, son and driver were out looking for someone who had pelted stones at her house just minutes before.

“I had just finished a Zoom meeting with farmers, when I thought I heard a crash sound from my bedroom. I saw stones pelted at the window panes, and we all rushed out to see what happened,” said Lyngdoh.

“I came outside with my husband, my son and the driver. All three of us ran in different directions to nab the miscreant after checking the CCTV. But as I was looking, a person holding a machete came running to me to attack me. I screamed and called for my husband and somehow, my husband managed to pin him down,” said the minister adding, “I was too shocked to know he had a weapon.”

Though a bit traumatised by the incident, Lyngdoh said “There are some people who will do anything, even harm me. But I am not afraid, and I will continue to work hard. I will continue to be the voice of the people.”

Claiming that the same person had attacked her before during the elections, Lyngdoh said, “I wish I had taken that attack more seriously but then, I felt we shouldn’t make enemies and let the matter go.”

Police who were alerted by the minister soon arrived and dealt with the situation appropriately. East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Sylvester Nongtnger said, “The accused is from Malki. We are still interrogating him if there are other people involved in the act.”

Elaborating that the accused had consumed alcohol after being tested in Shillong Civil Hospital, the SP said police will examine him to ascertain whether he is mentally stable, besides looking into whether he had any accomplices.

A first information report has been registered, they said.

Interestingly, the attack came a day after the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner RM Kurbah promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC following an arson incident at Laitumkhrah police station, which is very close to Lyngdoh’s residence.

Directing all shops and outlets to down shutters by 10pm, the order also prohibits the consumption of intoxicants and engaging in any unlawful activities in the vehicle and playing of loud music near educational, religious institutions, hospitals, besides residential areas after the deadline.