Meluri sub-division notified as Nagaland’s 17th district

ByAlice Yhoshü
Nov 04, 2024 04:43 PM IST

Meluri, dominated by the Pochury Naga tribe and shares international border with Myanmar, has become the fifth district to be created by the Nagaland government in the last three years

The Nagaland government has upgraded Meluri sub-division under Phek district to a full-fledged district with immediate effect, making it the 17th district of the northeastern state.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan in a notification said the jurisdiction of the new district shall comprise the existing sub-division.
Meluri is dominated by the Pochury Naga tribe and shares international border with Myanmar.

It has become the fifth district to be created by the state government in the last three years.

In 2021, the chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led People’s Democratic Alliance government had created the Tseminyu district through bifurcation of Kohima district, Chümoukedima and Niuland districts by bifurcating Dimapur district, and later in 2022 created Shamator district carving it out of the eastern district of Tuensang.

