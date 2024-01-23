Men outshine women in UP PCS-2023 results

Men outperformed women candidates in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2023, commonly known as PCS-2023, result of which was declared by the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the results of its prestigious Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. (HT File)

Out of the 251 candidates selected for 253 vacant posts of 20 different types, 84 are women (33.5%) and 167 are men (66.5%). Two posts (one from the OBC category and another from the SC category of technical assistant geology) remained vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates. These selected candidates hail from 68 districts of Uttar Pradesh, saidAshok Kumar, secretary, UPPSC.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a social media post, congratulated all the successful candidates in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2023 conducted by UPPSC in a transparent and fair manner within a record time. He commended the commission for completing the selection process with consistent standards of quality, sanctity, and transparency.

“Out of the total 251 candidates selected in this prestigious examination, 84 are women who have showcased their talent. Candidates from 68 districts of the state have brought glory to their districts and families by achieving success in the examination. This reflects the assurance of ‘security, good governance, and equal opportunity’ in UP. Best wishes to the successful candidates for their bright future!”

Among the top ten candidates, there are eight men and two women, while in the top-20, there are 13 men and seven women. In PCS 2022, there were eight women candidates in the top 10. The total selected candidates include 77 from the OBC category, 55 from the SC category, 2 from the ST category, and the rest are from the general category.

Out of the 41 candidates selected for the post of deputy collector, nine are women. However, the top five positions are ecured by men this year. Siddhartha Gupta of Deoband topped the exam, followed by Prem Shankar Pandey of Prayagraj, Satwik Srivastava of Hardoi, Shiv Pratap of Mainpuri’s Kusmara, and Manoj Kumar Bharti of Bahraich.

Secretary UPPSC Ashok Kumar said that after completing the selection process with quality, accuracy, transparency, and timeliness, the result has been declared in a record 8 months and 9 days. This is a record, and for the first time, UPPSC has achieved this feat.

It’s worth mentioning that the PCS (preliminary) examination-2023 was conducted on May 14. 5,65,459 candidates applied, and 3,45,022 of these appeared for the exams. UPPSC released the results of the preliminary examination within one-and-a-half months. After that, a total of 3,658 candidates out of the total eligible 4047 appeared in the main examination held in Prayagraj and Lucknow from September 26 to 29. The commission declared the results of the main examination within three months on December 22.

Kumar added that the results are available on the official website of UPPSC—http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of the candidates. UPPSC has clarified that the recommendations of selected candidates will be sent to the state government at the earliest, following which details like marks obtained as well as post-wise and category-wise cut-offs will be made available on the official website of the commission.