Mentally unstable woman raped in Aligarh’s JNMC trauma centre

A 20-year-old mentally challenged woman, undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh, was raped by a staff member at the medical store situated opposite the medical college. The accused was arrested after being blamed by the victim and has been sent to jail.

“A 20-year-old woman, of unsound mental state, was admitted to the trauma centre of JN Medical College, in Aligarh. She was admitted to the JNMC by men from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on July 18 after the woman was injured in an accident and had been undergoing treatment here since then,” said Shwetabh Pandey, the Circle Officer (III), Aligarh police. The woman was unable to tell details about her family and thus was alone.

Waris, 22, working at the medical store near the Medical College began taking care of the woman recently and developed proximity with her.

The victim was not in her bed on Thursday night and thus, the supervisor on duty asked attendants to look for her. These attendants found the woman rushing out of the bathroom in panic and on being asked the reason, blamed the accused inside the bathroom for molesting her. The accused was handed over to the police.

“A case of rape has been registered at the Civil Lines police station of Aligarh against the accused and he has been arrested. Waris was presented before the court and sent to jail on Friday,”Pandey said.

“Investigation has begun in the case lodged on complaint by the security guard at the medical college. Waris is a resident of Quarsi area in Aligarh. The victim was sent for medical examination and efforts are being made to know more about her family,” Pandey said, adding that the victim did not reveal more than her name.