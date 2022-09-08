Mera Shehar, Mera Itihaas: UP Tourism initiative holds prog at Sarnath Stupa

A programme was held at the Sarnath Stupa under the Mera shehar, Mera itihaas, a joint initiative of the UP Tourism and ITIHAAS, an educational trust that aims at making school-goers aware of the city’s rich heritage and culture, on Wednesday.

In the programme, students from around nine schools including Sunbeam Varuna, Crimson, Sant Atulanand and others took part and learnt about the city’s heritage and its rich culture.

“It’s very important for students to know about their own city, its heritage, its culture and most importantly, the ways to preserve it. It’s for the same reason we have initiated this programme,” said Preeti Srivastava, deputy director, tourism.

Srivastava said Mera Shehar, Mera Itihaas, has been initiated by UP Tourism and ITIHAAS and is being conducted in three cities: Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

On the day, she interacted with students and spoke in detail about the kinds of stone, carving and creation of galleries. In the programme, children participated in a slogan-writing competition focused on their city and sustainable tourism.

Smita Vats, founder-director of ITIHAAS said, “The purpose of the programme was to instil a sense of pride in students with regard to their city, and put forward the interdisciplinary aspect of heritage, combining history as well as literature and mathematics through architecture”.