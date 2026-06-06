Mercury could reach 45°C before monsoon arrives in Prayagraj region

Mercury levels are expected to rise sharply once again in the region in the coming days, with the monsoon likely to reach the region by the third week of June. Weather experts have predicted a fresh spell of intense heat, with daytime temperatures in Sangam City and surrounding areas forecast to range between 42°C and 45°C from June 8 to June 16. These prolonged heatwave conditions will likely make daily life challenging, particularly during the peak afternoon hours. Commuters cover their faces and heads to protect from the sweltering sun (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

According to weather expert and former head of the geography department at Allahabad University, Prof BN Mishra, the southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Thursday, about three days later than its normal onset date of June 1. He noted that the monsoon is expected to advance toward the northern plains by the third week of June.

“Before the monsoon arrives, we anticipate temperature fluctuations, with maximums hovering between 42°C and 45°C. Such conditions can significantly impact human health if adequate precautions are not taken,” Prof Mishra said.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at approximately 39°C, with cloud cover observed during the morning hours. Prof Mishra added that pre-monsoon showers may occur in some parts of the state within the next few days, potentially providing some relief from the severe heatwave that affected the northern region last month.

He further noted that rainfall activity is expected to intensify across parts of Maharashtra, Goa, and adjoining regions over the next 24 hours, signaling the gradual progress of the monsoon.