MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has come up with an amnesty scheme for the next six months to give occupation certificates (OCs) to buildings built in its 56 colonies. These are redeveloped buildings of MHADA which are yet to get OCs. MHADA grants an OC only when all conditions required for commencement certificate of a building are fulfilled. The latest circular pertains to redeveloped buildings on MHADA land. MHADA introduces amnesty scheme for giving OCs to redeveloped bldgs

Sources in the housing ministry said that this was pushed by the BJP before the code of conduct to attract middle class voters who have been suffering for a long time. The scheme was sanctioned by MHADA vice-president Sanjeev Jaiswal on October 11, before the model code of conduct came into effect.

The circular mentions that if a building does not have an OC, the residents will have to pay enhanced property tax and face difficulties in selling (and buying) such properties. Even the water charges levied by BMC will be more.

Most of these buildings are ready and residents will have to shell out more money to get OC. A proposal was submitted to the state on August 6 this year to waive off interest on the amount to be paid for OC, and the government gave its approval on August 8. Hence, MHADA came up with the amnesty scheme, which allows residents to pay money in six months. It also clearly mentions that those who paid earlier will not get any interest refund.

The amount to be paid for OC will be directly calculated on the basis of the area given by MHADA for OC. If any OC is pending for want of surrender of land to BMC for a development plan road, then OC will be granted only after surrender of the land. MHADA has also decided to levy charges on flower bed cum balcony constructed by builders.

Commenting on the latest move, housing minister Atul Save said that this was a long-pending demand of Mumbaikars, and they wanted to sort it out.