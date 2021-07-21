Militants shoot at, injure cop’s wife, daughter in south Kashmir

Police claimed that militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group attacked the family of a police constable in south Kashmir’s Verinag area on Tuesday night.

A police spokesman said that militants barged into the house of police constable Sajjad Ahmad at Kokagund Verinag looking for him. He wasn’t home; they then fired at his wife Nahida and daughter Mahida, both of whom sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

A police spokesman said that eye witnesses identified one of the militants as one Mufti Altaf of Nathipira Door.

“The case is being investigated,” he said.

Soon after the attack, forces launched an operation and cordoned off the area. Last month, a policeman, his wife and daughter were killed in a similar attack at Hariparigam in south Kashmir.