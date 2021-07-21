Rainfall, Covid put a damper on Eid festivities in J&K

While incessant rainfall and the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on Eid-ul-Azha festivities in Jammu and Kashmir, some hustle-bustle was seen in markets as compared to last year when the region was under lockdown.

Those selling sacrifical animals also witnessed a slump in business. Earlier, streets would be lined with sacrifical animals in both cities and rural areas. However, this time around only a few vendors were spotted.

“Now, most dealers only sell animals at designated places. The sales were moderate as three years of lockdown has left several people in economic distress. I, too, have not been able to afford sacrificing an animal for two years. This year, too, I will be skipping the ritual,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a general store owner in old city.

Kashmir Chamber Of Commerce and Industry chairperson Sheikh Ashiq said Eid would give impetus to small businesses in the region. However, for the last couple of years , not much activity was seen in the region.

“This time the businessman have managed to do some business. Around 20% sales were seen this year. Things are getting better but businesses will only improve subject to cash flow in the market. Due to liquidity crunch, the spending power of people is down.”

A rush was seen outside bakeries and readymade garment shops in the city. “As there were no restrictions, we had prepared several varieties of sweetmeats,” said Bashir Ahmad, manager of a prominent city bakery.

The decline in Covid cases encouraged people to step out and make purchases. However, officials had warned people to observe strict standard operating procedures during Eid celebrations. The government has already imposed restrictions on congregational Eid prayers. However, people have been asked to observe prayers in localities in small numbers.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that train services in Valley will remain suspended for two days following Eid.Officials said that according to guidelines and standard operating procedures, the train service on the Baramulla-Banihal track will remain suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday as passenger rush could lead to violation of norms.