Minister visits Kheri again, reviews situation

UP minister of state (independent charge) for forests, Dr Arun Kumar, said here on Tuesday that the government was highly sensitive over the man-animal conflicts in Kheri and Bahraich districts and no more human killings in animal attacks were acceptable. UP forest minister Dr Arun Kumar attending a meeting with Kheri district officials at the collectorate on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He said while in Bahraich, the forest officials had been instructed to capture the remaining errant wolves-dead or alive, in Kheri, efforts were on to capture the errant tiger in Maheshpur range.

The minister said in Maheshpur forest range of Kheri district, both options either to tranquilise the tiger or to cage it, were open, and permission to tranquilise the tiger had been issued.

He added that tranquilising experts had been deployed in Maheshpur range.

While talking to media persons after reviewing the man-animal conflict situation in Kheri, Kumar said police and forest department officials had been instructed to jointly patrol affected villages particularly at night to keep the big cat away.

Moreover, a massive awareness campaign among the residents of villages in close vicinity of reserved forest areas would be launched in which officials of forest department, police, revenue, education, panchayat and administration would call on villagers and educate them how to avoid conflicts with wild animals.

He added that villagers around the forest areas would be engaged in alternative jobs to reduce their dependence on forests.

DEO KANT PANDEY