Ministers review Operation Bhediya, stress inter-dept coordination

Minister of state (independent charge), forests and environment, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena and in-charge minister of Bahraich, Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad, jointly held a meeting at the district collectorate and reviewed plans of the ongoing Operation Bhediya in Bahraich. Minister of state (independent charge), forests and environment, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena and in-charge minister of Bahraich, Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad at a review meeting of Operation Bhediya in Bahraich on Wednesday (Sourced)

The two ministers directed that the forest, revenue, police, health, energy and other related departments should take action on a war footing with better coordination and synergy and take action to catch the evasive wolves.

Both ministers directed that the departments concerned should nominate a nodal officer from their respective departments so that Operation Bhediya can be conducted successfully. The details of the teams engaged in the search operation should also be made available to the public representatives.

The electricity department was directed to ensure all necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the affected areas. The health department was directed to keep the ambulances available and functional at health centres of the affected areas and also ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff.

The ministers stressed on the public awareness campaigns and said people should be made aware not to sleep outside their houses.

Dr Arun said that there was no lack of resources or money for the operation. Both the ministers urged that all departments concerned should work with full dedication and devotion. The two ministers said that a team of experts has also reached the district to help in the search operation.

Additional chief secretary, forests, Manoj Singh, who was present at the meeting, directed the officers to give importance to the suggestions of public representatives during the search operation because public representatives are well acquainted with the geographical conditions of the area.

Singh directed that there should not be any communication gap between departments and search teams associated with the campaign. He directed that special efforts be made at sensitive and identified places, adding that if any information is received from the level of villagers, immediate response is required. He warned that strict action would be taken against the concerned if negligence was found at any level during the operation.

District magistrate Monica Rani presented the details of the action being taken regarding man-animal conflict prevention and assured that instructions and suggestions given by the ministers and additional Chief Secretary would be implemented effectively. On this occasion, PCCF Mrs. Renu Singh and Sanjay Srivastava of Wildlife, DIG Devipatan Division Amarendra Prasad Singh, Forest Conservator Devipatan Division Manoj Kumar Sonkar, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, Chief Development Officer Mukesh Chandra, DFO Bahraich Ajit Pratap Singh, Katarniaghat’s B. Shiv Shankar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjay Sharma, District Development Officer Raj Kumar and other district level and forest department officials were present.

MP Bahraich Anand Gaud, MLC Dr. Pragya Tripathi, MLA Mahsi Sureshvar Singh, MLA Subhash Tripathi, Anupama Jaiswal, Saroj Sonkar and Ram Niwas Verma were also present.

Shariq Rais Siddiqui