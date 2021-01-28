Minor among 4 held for theft of jewellery worth ₹55.5 L
PUNE A minor boy was among four people arrested from Karnataka by Pune police in a case of theft of jewellery worth ₹55.5 lakh on New Year’s eve.
The arrested people have been identified as Shankar Lakshman Achari alias Shetty (35), Yadgir Lakshman Achari, and Mary Vyankatesh Naidu, according to the police.
The police are now looking for three others including a woman and a man who planned the theft.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Karan Pradeep Mali (35), a resident of Dehugaon who is a trader of gold and silver jewellery.
A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Faraskhana police station.
The accused are all residents of Bhadrawati area of Shimoga in Karnataka, said police
The gang members used minors to throw oil on cars, garbage or dirt or itch-inducing powder on victim’s bodies before robbing them, according to the police.
“Their main modus was to distract victims with the help of children. We interrogated them about their involvement in multiple other cases and while some cases are registered, we are looking at records of others,” said Priyanka Narnaware, deputy commissioner of police, zone-1, Pune police.
“There has been no recovery of the stolen valuables from the arrested people. However, they have confessed to having been involved in another robbery of ₹7 lakh registered in Kothrud police station,” she said.
