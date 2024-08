A minor boy was killed while two other children sustained injuries after a wall collapsed due to ranfall-induced landslide in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. The incident took place at western side of Hamleikhong area around 4:05pm. (HT sourced photo)

The incident took place at western side of Hamleikhong area around 4:05pm, the people cited above said.

The two injured children, one 9-year-old and another 6-year-old, both girls, were injured. They both were taken to a nearby hospital and given first aid.

The minor boy, who was also injured, succumbed to his injuries.

According to the state government’s weather report,Ukhrul received 15.6 mm rainfall between Sunday and Monday.

In a similar incident on July 29, two persons including a two-year-old child were killed while one person was injured after a mudslide due to heavy rainfall damaged their home at Dimthanlong village in Tamenglong district.