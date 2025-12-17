The body of a minor girl, who was allegedly murdered and then dumped, has been recovered from Bhojpur district on Wednesday morning, police said. Minor found dead in Bhojpur; family alleges murder after rape

Police said the body was recovered from Musahar Toli of Kharaicha village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Garhani police station in the district.

The deceased girl was found with a broken upper tooth, blood stains from her mouth and ears, and injuries to her private parts. Based on these injuries, the family suspects that she was allegedly raped before being murdered and her body dumped.

Upon receiving information, Garhani Station House Officer (SHO) Kamaljeet, along with a police team, reached the spot and later visited Ara Sadar Hospital, where they met the victim’s family and collected details related to the incident. Police have launched an investigation.

According to the victim’s aunt, the girl’s father works outside the village. On Tuesday night, the girl’s mother had gone out, while the girl was watching television at home. When the girl stepped into the courtyard, she allegedly saw the accused peeping into the house. Soon after, her mother returned, and the girl went back inside.

Later, when the mother was speaking to her husband over the phone, she noticed that her daughter was missing. The family then alerted Dial 112 and informed the local police station. Police teams reached Kharaicha village and carried out an extensive search late into the night, but the girl could not be traced.

On Wednesday morning, the girl’s body was recovered from the roadside near the Savan Khanda area of the Agiaon canal. The victim’s aunt alleged that a man identified as Mukesh, who had been seen loitering around their house, abducted, raped and murdered the girl before disposing of her body in the water.

On the instructions of the civil surgeon, a four-member medical board was constituted to conduct the post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother has lodged a named First Information Report (FIR) against Mukesh Kumar, accusing him of abducting her daughter, raping and killing her, and dumping the body.

Garhani SHO Kamaljeet said an FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

