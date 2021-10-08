Minor girl’s killing: Two accused held for murder, rape bid

The Kaimur police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of murder and attempt to rape of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found in a brutalised condition from a village school on Thursday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Adhaura police station, Manoj Kumar, said a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 376/511 (attempt to rape), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the two arrested accused.

The girl’s father had alleged that the accused, who are natives of West Bengal and worked as labourers at a construction site, had raped his daughter and killed her with iron rods when she resisted the bid.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar had confirmed signs of brutality, including insertion of iron rods in the minor’s mouth. Results of medical tests for confirmation of rape are yet to come, he said.

The autopsy report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death, said the SHO.