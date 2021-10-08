Home / Cities / Others / Minor girl’s killing: Two accused held for murder, rape bid
others

Minor girl’s killing: Two accused held for murder, rape bid

The girl’s father had alleged that the arrested accused, working as labourers at a construction site, had raped his daughter and killed her with iron rods when she resisted the bid.
The Kaimur police Friday arrested two persons on charges of murder and attempt to rape of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found in a brutalised condition from a village school on Thursday. (Representative Picture) (FILE)
The Kaimur police Friday arrested two persons on charges of murder and attempt to rape of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found in a brutalised condition from a village school on Thursday. (Representative Picture) (FILE)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Copy Link
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua

The Kaimur police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of murder and attempt to rape of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found in a brutalised condition from a village school on Thursday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Adhaura police station, Manoj Kumar, said a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 376/511 (attempt to rape), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the two arrested accused.

The girl’s father had alleged that the accused, who are natives of West Bengal and worked as labourers at a construction site, had raped his daughter and killed her with iron rods when she resisted the bid.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar had confirmed signs of brutality, including insertion of iron rods in the minor’s mouth. Results of medical tests for confirmation of rape are yet to come, he said.

The autopsy report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death, said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out