Minor girls’ skeletons found in Harra forest of Mirzapur

The skeletons of three minor girls were found in the Harra forest of Halia, in Mirzapur, on Wednesday, police said.

Though relatives claimed that the skeletons belonged to the missing girls from their family, police said only a post-mortem examination report would confirm that.

An officer said that Seema, wife of Devidas Kol, resident of Belahi village, in Halia police station area, had gone out with three daughters Mamta (8), Munni (10) and Golu (12) on August 16. From that day, all four had gone missing.

Family members told the officer that on August 18, Seema reached her maternal home in Sukhda Belgawan village, alone. When her family members asked Seema about the three girls, she told them that she sent her daughters to a woman in Indore.

Devidas and his brother-in-law, Ramakant, went to Indore to bring the girls back. However, the girls were not found there. It was then that the family members launched a search for the girls.

On Wednesday, shepherds saw three skeletons lying in the Harra forest. They informed locals. Devidas and Ramakant also reached the forest as soon as information about the skeletons spread. By the umbrella and the clothes lying nearby, they identified the girls.

The police were informed and reaching the spot, the police took possession of the skeletons and began investigations.

Soon after, the girls’ mother, Seema, fled her parents’ house.

ASP Naxal Mahesh Singh Atri said that the skeletons have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Identification of the skeletons will be possible only after the report arrives, he said.