Kendrapara, A 17-year-old college girl consumed poisonous substance after she was allegedly raped by a youth in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Saturday. Minor rape victim consumes poison, accused held

The crime was committed on September 10. However, it came to light after the traumatised victim, who had allegedly attempted to commit suicide, mustered the courage to lodge a complaint against the accused on Friday, the police said.

After consuming toxic substances to end her life on September 10, the victim was hospitalised and was discharged on Friday.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, police arrested the accused on Saturday.

The rape survivor had named Chintu Jena of Damodarpur village as the perpetrator of the crime and alleged that the accused befriended her on social media platforms recently and invited her to his house on September 10, a police officer said.

However, the mother of the accused told him to drop her off at her house immediately, as she had come alone to their house in the evening. But on the way, the accused forcefully took her to a deserted cashew field and allegedly raped her, the officer said.

The police officer further said that the accused also assaulted the girl when she unsuccessfully tried to resist his heinous crime. The accused also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

After reaching her house, the girl consumed poison. Subsequently, the parents of the victim girl, studying plus two Arts in a college, rushed her to a hospital on the night of September 10, soon after finding out that she had consumed poison, the police said.

The accused Chintu Jena booked under relevant sections of BNS and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, has been remanded to judicial custody after the local court rejected his bail application, said Sanjay Kumar Mallick, the inspector-in-charge of Rajkanika police station.

Police arrested the accused within six to seven hours of the registration of the complaint, he said.

