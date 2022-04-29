Minor rape victim gives birth to child
A 14-year-old rape victim delivered a baby boy at Dufferin Hospital four days back. An FIR was lodged against a minor boy in connection with the incident at Sarai Mamrez police station in January. Police arrested the minor accused and sent him to juvenile home and filed a chargesheet against him.
The incident came to light when women members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) comprising Suman Pandey, Sushma Shukla, and Akansha Sonkar visited Dufferin Hospital recently.
CWC chairman Akhilesh Mishra and member Arvind Kumar took immediate action and lodged the victim child at the state child shelter.
On Friday, CWC chairman instructed the police to shift the victim to women shelter and lodged an FIR under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).
The SHO has been asked as to why the case was not presented before the CWC. The State Child Protection Commission has also been informed about the case.
Uttar Pradesh registers 295 fresh Covid cases, one death in Meerut
Uttar Pradesh registered a hike in new daily Covid cases as 295 people tested positive in the state on Friday against 220 on Thursday. Meerut reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 141 cases, Ghaziabad 50, Lucknow and Agra, Meerut 10, Varanasi 8 and Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department. The state has reported a total of 20,74,072 Covid cases and 23,507 deaths.
Coal controversy: State denies Centre’s charge, says ₹1,498 crore already paid to CIL
While the Central government claims Maharashtra has defaulted on payment of dues to Coal India Limited, which contributes to the ongoing power crisis, the state government has refuted the charge. The state had already paid ₹1,498.37 crore to CIL this month, the officials said. Union power minister R K Singh on Thursday said power outages were primarily happening because states had not cleared their dues to CIL.
Delhi bomb blast: Probe funding behind push for Bhullar’s release, says Bitta
All India Anti-Terrorist Front chief Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Friday demanded a probe into funding being done to free Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who is serving life term in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case. Bhullar was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011.
Soon, a bridge between Lakshagriha and Paranipur in Prayagraj to promote tourism
In order to promote spiritual and cultural tourism and meeting the longstanding demand of locals of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, a bridge will now be constructed across Ganga between Lakshagriha and Paranipur. For this, a survey has been done by the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd. The demand was being raised to construct a bridge on the Ganga at Sirsa. However, the proposed bridge will not start from Sirsa but from Paranipur.
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: LDA forms 10 teams to execute registries of 1,965 allottees
The Lucknow Development Authority on Friday constituted 10 teams for executing registries of 1,965 allottees of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at its Sharda Nagar housing project. Presiding over the meeting, LDA vice chairman Akshay Tripathi instructed officials to soon handover houses to allottees under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The development authority has already handed over allotment letters to 1,965 allottees. The LDA's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sharda Nagar has received several awards.
