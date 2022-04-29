Minor rape victim gives birth to child

A 14-year-old rape victim delivered a baby boy at Dufferin Hospital four days back. An FIR was lodged against a minor boy in connection with the incident at Sarai Mamrez police station in January. Police arrested the minor accused and sent him to juvenile home and filed a chargesheet against him.

The incident came to light when women members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) comprising Suman Pandey, Sushma Shukla, and Akansha Sonkar visited Dufferin Hospital recently.

CWC chairman Akhilesh Mishra and member Arvind Kumar took immediate action and lodged the victim child at the state child shelter.

On Friday, CWC chairman instructed the police to shift the victim to women shelter and lodged an FIR under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

The SHO has been asked as to why the case was not presented before the CWC. The State Child Protection Commission has also been informed about the case.