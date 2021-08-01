Minor raped in Mainpuri, accused held

Agra The Mainpuri police arrested a 23-year-old married man on Sunday for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl on July 27. The accused, who came to know on Saturday that a case had been registered against him, consumed poison and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Mainpuri in police custody.

The incident occurred in a village under Kisni police station in Mainpuri. The minor girl had gone to watch television in the house of the accused whose mother and father were also watching television.

The girl’s father alleged in his complaint that the accused took the girl to the next room without his parents taking notice. He then raped the girl who returned home and told her parents.

It was also alleged that the accused, carrying arms, threatened the family of the victim to remain silent but her father lodged an FIR at Kisni police station.

“A case was registered at Kisni police station under POCSO Act, the victim being a minor. Later the accused was found and was detained,” informed Begram Singh, in charge of Kisni police station.

The accused is married, with two children. He reportedly consumed poison after the case was registered against him. Police took him in custody while he was undergoing treatment in the District Hospital in Mainpuri.

The victim girl was referred to Saifai Hospital for treatment.