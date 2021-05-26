Misappropriation of CSW funds: Collector to review probe report on May 27

PUNE The district collector will review the report presented by an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of a sub-divisional officer on the misappropriation of state funds for sex workers.

Part of the ₹7.94 crore, released by the Maharashtra government as financial aid to be paid to sex workers (CSW) in Pune, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, was deposited in accounts of women who were not CSWs.

Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “I have received the data and the report from the inquiry committee will be reviewed on May 27.”

Meanwhile, the police have not been successful in apprehending the main culprit in the case. According to PI Krishna Indalkar of Dattawadi police station, “Prasad Sonawane, district-level National Aids Control organization (NACO) officer, is the only person with authority who planned the misappropriations of funds. NACO was the only organisation authorised to verify the sex workers before delegating the funds. The office has 7,100 women registered as sex workers. Of that, the funds reached 6,000 women.”

Meanwhile, the collector has appealed to CSWs to come forward and register their complaints.

An appeal has also been made that the complaint should be lodged with the sub-divisional officer’s office along with documents of evidence, or by e-mail with Venkatesh Chiramulla, divisional officer, Hadapsar (9823398712) on tashsildarhavelipune@gmail.com; or Rajesh Divte, Talathi, Hadapsar (9168232519), or Prakash Whitkar, deputy tehsildar, (9423339192) or on tahasildarpunecity@gmail.com; or Parikshit Dhavare, Talathi, Parvati (8329963056).