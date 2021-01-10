Missing woman found hanging from tree in Greater Noida
Greater Noida: A 45-year-old woman missing from her home for two days was found hanging from a tree near NTPC Road in Dadri on Saturday night, the police said.
The woman lived with her two sons in a village that comes under the Jarcha police jurisdiction, the police said, adding that her husband had died 10 years ago.
Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida, said that the woman had some argument with her family members and she left home without informing anyone on Thursday evening. “The family members launched a search in the neighbourhood and also alerted their relatives. However, they failed to trace the woman,” he said.
Next day, the family filed a missing complaint at Jarcha police station.
Pandey said that at 8pm on Saturday a passerby informed police about the woman’s body hanging from a tree. “The police team brought down the body. The body was sent for a post-mortem and medical reports revealed the woman had ended her life and there was no mark of external force,” he said.
The body was handed over to the victim’s family members, the police said.
Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).
