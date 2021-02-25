Mixed response to 9-metre road widening proposal in Pune city

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre has received a mix response.

The civic body plans to widen 323 roads in the city in the first phase. These roads are mainly from Kothrud, Shivajinagar and Parvati assembly constituencies and other areas in the city.

PMC’s decision is likely to affect residents who are living beside small roads and mainly people who live in bungalows.

Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, said, “We are currently in the process of collecting suggestions and objections for the same. I can’t give the exact number of objections that we have received.”

As many properties on six-meter roads are old properties, some of them were willing for redevelopment, but they were not able to do it earlier as they were not getting enough FSI (floor space index). Even developers were not coming forward as they were not benefiting from the deal.

Hemant Ranse, chairman, standing committee, said, “The standing committee had approved the proposal to widen 323 roads in the first phase. We would check the response from the concerned stakeholders and then make a decision.”

Avinash Joshi, a resident of Sahakarnagar, said, “ We are happy with the existing roads. If the roads are widened the traffic would increase and even commercial activity. If there is no demand from citizens, why PMC is forcing road widening in the name of redevelopment.”

Sushil Zende, a resident of Bibwewadi, said, “We are not getting additional area for redevelopment, so our society is unable to be redeveloped. It would be better if we get benefits of the nine-meter road widening project.”