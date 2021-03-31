Mixed response to Holi, Covid protocols in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The fear of Covid dampened Holi celebrations in some parts of Lucknow while Covid protocols were violated during the festival of colours in other parts of the city.

The district administration had already banned open celebrations, rain dance parties, other public gatherings in parks etc, but people celebrated Holi in groups at some places, violating Covid protocols, said locals.

Areas like Gomti Nagar, Mahanagar and Vikas Nagar saw restrained celebrations with people staying indoors and celebrating the festival with their kin and friends.

However, Covid protocols were lost in the riot of colours during the annual Holi procession of Chowk, where residents danced on songs while taking out the procession. Revellers embraced each other and also smeared colours at each other. No one wore masks or maintained social distancing, that too in the presence of police, said residents.

A symbol of communal harmony, the Holi procession in Old City is an annual affair since the days of nawabs. But this year, Chowk residents missed the presence of their leader Lalji Tandon (late Madhya Pradesh governor) who used to head this procession under the banner of Chowk Holikotsav Samiti.

The procession covered Kamla Nehru Marg, Victoria Street, Akbari Gate, Tehseen Masjid, Gota Bazar and Tehseenganj.

“Ministers like Ashuotsh Tandon, Brajesh Pathak and MLA Dr Neeraj Bora partcipated in the procession,” said Anurag Mishra, general secretary of Chowk Holikotsav Samiti.

Number of celebrations cancelled

The Holi procession of Shubh Sanskar Samiti, which is taken out from Chaupatian to Chowk, was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. The Phoolon ki Holi at Ashiana Sector K parks was also cancelled due to Covid surge in the area, said RD Dwivedi of Ashiana Parivar.

“Due to rising Covid cases, the annual Phoolon ki Holi celebration is cancelled. The celebrations in Patel Nagar, Alambagh Park were also cancelled following the appeal of authorities to restrict celebrations,” said Dheeraj Saksena, president of Patel Nagar Shri Om Sewa Samiti.

Meanwhile, no Covid protocols were followed in Rajendra Nagar, Naka, Moti Nagar, Mawaiyya, Gulzarnagar, Aishbagh, Saadatganj, Qaiserbagh and slums behind Alambagh bus stand. People danced and celebrated Holi. In some areas DJ was also playing at full volume.

Scores of people gathered at Aminabad crossing and embraced each other.

Very few people were wearing masks, and social distancing was not in the picture while the police were seen moving around without disturbing the celebrations, said locals.

At a crossing in Udaiganj, ‘Holika Dahan’ was held without any sign of Covid protection measures being followed. People looked oblivious to the pandemic.

Though a public address system continued to play Covid prevention protocols, it got lost amid the loud Holi songs played at the site.