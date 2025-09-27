Mizoram: Assam Rifles apprehend 3 Myanmarese nationals with arms

Aizawl: Three Myanmarese nationals with arms and ammunition were apprehended by the Assam Rifles in southern Mizoram on Thursday, officials said. Apart from the seized arms, the Assam Rifles also recovered multiple contraband items and a total cash amount of 500,000 Kyat.

“Acting on specific inputs regarding the transshipment of War-Like Stores (WLS) and contraband near the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles launched a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) on Thursday. The team intercepted three Kenbo bikes on Tuipang–Zawngling Road, approximately 7 km southwest of Tuipang village,” said a press statement issued by the Assam Rifles on Saturday.

“Upon thorough search, three Myanmar nationals were found in possession of war-like stores, including 580 rounds of 12 Gauge Shotgun cartridges, six Precision Air Rifles, one Illuminated Optical Scope, and 15,000 rounds of 4.5 mm Air Pellets,” it said.

Apart from the seized arms, the Assam Rifles also recovered multiple contraband items such as 3.5 kg of Areca Nuts, 150 tins of tobacco, two bottles of local rum, one slab of Silicon Carbide, a total cash amount of 500,000 Kyat, and other mechanical stores.

According to the statement made by the northeast-based paramilitary force, the apprehended individuals were identified as Biehmo, S/o Vazanthang; Feithaisa, S/o Sako; and Laibawi, S/o Chima, all Myanmarese nationals.

The seized items and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Tuipang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles are deployed in some of the most remote and underdeveloped areas. The Rifles are being tasked to guard the eastern side of Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram. Over the years, the Assam Rifles has grown substantially from 17 battalions in 1960 to 46 battalions at present. The Assam Rifles have been given the sobriquet “Friends of the North East.”