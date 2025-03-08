Mizoram: Belgian man arrested for possession of ammunition at Aizawl airport

AIZAWL: A Belgian man was arrested for possession of ammunition at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Wednesday, police said. Investigation revealed that Simone Clemente had previously crossed over into Myanmar without the necessary permissions (Representational image)

The man, identified as Simone Clemente who works as a journalist, was found carrying two empty rounds of ammunition during a routine check at the airport.

“Upon receiving the report, the accused was arrested and charged under Section 25(1B) of the Indian Arms Act for the possession of the ammunition,” said an official familiar with the matter.

Further investigation revealed that Clemente had previously crossed over into Myanmar without the necessary permissions, leading to an additional charge under the Indian Foreigners’ Act.

Clemente is currently being held at Sairang police station.