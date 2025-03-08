Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mizoram: Belgian man arrested for possession of ammunition at Aizawl airport

BySangzuala Hmar
Mar 08, 2025 05:42 PM IST

The Belgian man, identified as Simone Clemente who works as a journalist, was found carrying two empty rounds of ammunition during a routine check at the airport

AIZAWL: A Belgian man was arrested for possession of ammunition at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Wednesday, police said.

Investigation revealed that Simone Clemente had previously crossed over into Myanmar without the necessary permissions (Representational image)
Investigation revealed that Simone Clemente had previously crossed over into Myanmar without the necessary permissions (Representational image)

The man, identified as Simone Clemente who works as a journalist, was found carrying two empty rounds of ammunition during a routine check at the airport.

“Upon receiving the report, the accused was arrested and charged under Section 25(1B) of the Indian Arms Act for the possession of the ammunition,” said an official familiar with the matter.

Further investigation revealed that Clemente had previously crossed over into Myanmar without the necessary permissions, leading to an additional charge under the Indian Foreigners’ Act.

Clemente is currently being held at Sairang police station.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On