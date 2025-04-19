Mizoram: Crackdown begins on refugee-owned Chinese Kenbo bikes

AIZAWL: Authorities in Lunglei district of South Mizoram have launched a crackdown on smuggled Chinese-made Kenbo 125 cc motorcycles, which gained popularity following the influx of refugees from Myanmar, amid concerns that they’ve been operating without proper Indian registration, sparking legal and safety issues. Chinese-made Kenbo 125 cc motorcycles gained popularity in Mizoram following the influx of refugees from Myanmar,

According to Lunglei superintendent of police (SP) Jerome Lalmuankima Hmar, 60 Kenbo 125 cc motorcycles have been seized in the district since Friday.

The crackdown has been carried out in coordination with the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

The SP said, “These bikes, smuggled in from Myanmar, have grown in popularity—especially since the influx of refugees from the Chin state due to their affordability and fuel efficiency. Many users have been operating the vehicles without proper Indian registration, raising legal and safety concerns,” said Jerome Lalmuankima Hmar, SP of Lunglei district.

Dismantled wheels of Kenbo bikes seized by police.

Hmar added that Mizoram director general of police (DGP) Had issued orders to all SPs of districts bordering Myanmar to take up the issue in their respective districts.

The Chinese-made 125 cc motorcycles have emerged as a favoured mode of transport among villagers near the Myanmar border, primarily due to their lower cost compared to Indian alternatives.

“The rising volume of these Chinese made bikes have become a law--and-order issue. They ply Indian roads without Indian registration. Though it falls in customs department’s purview, it can trigger a law—and-order situation in the district, so Lunglei Police took up the matter,” the SP said.

Hmar further said, “Most of the seized bikes were from Thualthu, Pukpui, Thaizawl and Ramthar villages in Lunglei district. The bikes belonged to refugees from neighbouring Myanmar’s Chin state. Due to non-availability of space in the department’s premises, we removed the wheels of the bikes limiting their mobility.”

A YMA leader from Lunglei’s Ramthar locality told HT that the number of Kenbo bikes on the roads has increased sharply since the arrival of refugees from Myanmar.