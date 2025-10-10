MMV-BHU student dies on campus; protests erupt over alleged delay in medical response

A third semester undergraduate student of Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (MMV), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), died suddenly on Thursday morning, sparking protests on campus over alleged medical negligence. For representation only

The student, a resident of Swastikunj Hostel, collapsed near the botany department while on her way to class. She was rushed to the emergency room of Sir Sunderlal Hospital, where doctors attempted treatment, but she could not be revived.

As news of her death spread, over 100 students gathered at the MMV main gate, raising slogans and demanding accountability. They alleged that there was a delay in taking the victim to the hospital, and that timely medical attention could have saved her life.

Meanwhile, students from other BHU faculties also joined the protest in solidarity, demanding better emergency protocols and health infrastructure on campus.

MMV principal Prof Rita Singh refuted the allegations, stating that the student was provided immediate assistance.

“The student stumbled and fell in the corridor near the classroom. As soon as we were informed, the ambulance was called, and she was rushed to Sir Sunderlal Hospital. Sadly, her life could not be saved,” she said, expressing deep grief over the incident.

She added that CCTV footage showed the student collapsing suddenly, and for about two minutes no one was around.

“Some girl students arrived and pressed the emergency red button. The ambulance was called immediately after,” the principal said.

According to hospital authorities, cardiac arrest is suspected as the preliminary cause of death. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the report is awaited.