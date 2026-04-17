Chennai, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said on Friday his party's support for the DMK government is a justified desire for the welfare of the country rather than a matter of political greed. MNM chief Kamal Haasan says support for DMK is for welfare of country, not political greed

"My volunteers have come here today because of the righteous desire for this government to return. This is not greed; it is a righteous desire, a desire necessary for the country," Haasan told a gathering here.

He also described his alliance with the DMK as a partnership based on mutual respect and governance, noting that the ruling party's willingness to adopt his suggestions was another key factor in his decision to support them.

"When we suggested it would be good if you did it this way, they didn't think, what can this small party tell us? Instead, they took our suggestions and implemented them. That is also why I stand here," Haasan said.

Campaigning across Chennai constituencies, the actor-politician framed the current political climate as a struggle to protect the Indian Constitution and regional identity from outside interference.

"Amid all that , the DMK stands as a party that rises above. Dravidianism is winning… I celebrate carrying our victory on my shoulders because if one dares to lay hands on the Constitution book written by Ambedkar, that hand must be removed. It is a very important book. It should be held close to the heart," he added.

Addressing a gathering in the Harbour constituency for DMK candidate P K Sekar Babu, he lauded the performance of Chief Minister M K Stalin, asserting that his administrative achievements are documented daily in news headlines and form the basis of future history.

Identifying himself as a member of the Dravidian family, Haasan urged the electorate to export the message of national integrity and Dravidian values to the northern parts of the country.

While campaigning in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency for candidate K S Ravichandran, the MNM leader invoked the legacy of B R Ambedkar to warn against any attempts to tamper with the Constitution.

He emphasised that the nation's founding document should only be subject to improvements for the public good, rather than selfish amendments intended to benefit a small group or accumulate wealth.

Haasan further stated that the strength of the Constitution is what allowed for recent democratic successes and called on voters to return the DMK to power to thwart regional conspiracies.

The actor-politician reminded voters to remain vigilant during the polling process on April 23 and also advised them to carefully monitor the voting machines to ensure their ballots are cast correctly for the 'rising sun' symbol.

He remarked that democracy requires constant public alertness, and citizens must remain awake to ensure their representatives fulfil their duties.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.